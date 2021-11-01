Wolves gameday

Wolves update: The Wolves (3-2) are coming off a 93-91 home loss to Denver on Saturday night. It was their 12th consecutive loss to the Nuggets. They now take on the Magic (1-6), who have lost four straight, most recently 110-103 at Detroit on Saturday. … Karl-Anthony Towns (25.2), Anthony Edwards (23) and DeAngelo Russell (17.2) lead the team in scoring. … Malik Beasley had 18 points against the Nuggets, all on three-pointers. Beasley shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc, while the rest of team was 7-for-31. … This is Game 2 of a four-game homestand. The last two are against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday and Friday.

Magic update: Minnehaha Academy graduate Jalen Suggs returns to his home state as a pro player. The former Gonzaga player was the No. 5 pick in the 2021 draft. He was Minnesota's Mr. Football in 2019 and Mr. Basketball in 2020, when he played for Minnehaha Academy. He's played in all seven games this season, averaging 29.4 minutes. He's shooting 30% with 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4 assists an outing. He had a season-high 21 points at Toronto on Friday night. … The Magic has six players averaging in double digits, led by Cole Anthony's 17.7. Anthony beat the Wolves 97-96 on a buzzer-beating three-pointer at Target Center last Jan. 20 in one of the more crushing losses of the season. The Magic is tied for last in the league with a .143 winning percentage.

