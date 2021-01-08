Expectations for high-profile freshmen are typically through the roof. You couldn't fault any of them for being a little behind schedule in their impact on the college hoops scene this season.

The lack of a normal offseason wiped away practice time, exhibitions and early nonconference games that can speed up the adjustment period.

"The biggest adjustment is the physicality," said Gophers freshman guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., averaging 4.9 points and 1.2 assists in 15.6 minutes this season. "Everybody is older and bigger and stronger. I've been kind of able to get myself used to that."

There are freshmen like Mashburn making mistakes but showing glimpses of talent. And there are others already leading their teams in a strange and difficult season.

Here are my 10 most impactful freshmen in college basketball:

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga: The former Minnehaha Academy star delivered on the biggest stage with 24 points vs. Kansas and 27 points vs. Iowa. He missed recent games because of a leg injury, but the point guard and potential NBA lottery pick is the key to the Zags' national title hopes.

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan: The 7-1 center opened eyes of the entire country even before his 28-point performance Wednesday night in a blowout win against the Gophers. The Wolverines have emerged as arguably the Big Ten's top team with Dickinson leading them in scoring and rebounding.

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State: The discussion about the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft typically doesn't begin without mentioning Cunningham. But the 6-8 guard has made the Cowboys relevant in the Big 12 almost with his presence alone, averaging 19 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Evan Mobley, Southern Cal: The 7-footer arguably has the most potential in college with his combination of athleticism, shot blocking and perimeter skill. Mobley's frame desperately needs weight, but he leads the Trojans in points (15), rebounds (8.0), and blocks (2.9).

Cam Thomas, LSU: The 6-4 Thomas showed up on campus ready to get buckets and is the leading freshman scorer in Division I. He ranks fifth nationally with 24.8 points per game, which included four games with 27 points or more.

Jalen Wilson, Kansas: Ranked at the bottom of the top 50 in the 2020 class out of high school, the 6-8 Texas native emerged as the Jayhawks leading scorer (15.2) and rebounder (7.8). He's a big-game player having scored 20 points or more vs. Kentucky, Creighton and Texas.

Greg Brown, Texas: The 6-9 Brown entered college as a walking highlight reel, but his all-around game is turning heads as well. He leads one of the hottest teams in the country in rebounds, blocks and dunks.

Andre Curbelo, Illinois: One of two freshman backcourt standouts alongside All-America Ayo Dosunmu. Adam Miller is a lethal scorer at times. But Curbelo has turned into the Illini's top facilitator, leading the Big Ten with 6.6 assists in conference play.

Moses Moody, Arkansas: Hogs coach Eric Musselman has the perfect run-and-gun style for a hotshot freshman to come in and make some noise in the SEC. The 6-6 Moody is doing just that, leading the team with 16 points per game on 40% three-point shooting.

Dawson Garcia, Marquette: The 6-11 Prior Lake native had some up and down play with his team once the Big East season started, but he's leading the Golden Eagles with 13 points and 7.6 rebounds, which included 20 points and 11 rebounds this week vs. Connecticut.