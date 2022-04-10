BOSTON – Just more than 15 minutes from winning its first Division I men's hockey national championship, Minnesota State Mankato instead saw its dreams end in stunning and gut-wrenching fashion.

Ryan Barrow scored the tying goal at 4:46 of the third period and Mike Benning put Denver ahead for good at 7:33, leading the Pioneers to a 5-1 victory over the Mavericks on Saturday in the NCAA Frozen Four championship game at TD Garden.

Barrow beat Hobey Baker Award-winning goalie Dryden McKay on a rebound, and Benning blasted a slapshot from the point past McKay just after a Pioneers power play had expired. Massimo Rizzo scored with 6:26 left, and Brett Stapley and Rizzo scored empty-net goals in the final 2:32

Minnesota State was dominant territorially for two periods, outshooting Denver 18-8 through 40 minutes, but led only 1-0. The Mavericks couldn't add to Sam Morton's power-play goal 6:01 into the first period, and the Pioneers, the nation's top-scoring team at 4.3 goals per game, pounced when the opportunity came.

The Mavericks saw their season end with as 38-6 record while Denver finished 31-9-1.

Magnus Chrona made 24 saves for Denver. McKay stopped 15 shots.

Denver got the game's first scoring chance 2:31 into the first period when Owen Ozar fired a snapshot that McKay kicked aside, with Mavericks clearing the puck out of harm's way. At 4:26, defenseman Benton Maass had Minnesota State's first shot on goal, with Chrona making the save.

The Mavericks sustained some pressure at the 7:45 mark, and Reggie Lutz had a shot that missed the net just wide. Shortly after, Chrona smothered Josh Groll's shot from just inside the blue line.

Minnesota State got the game's first power play at 12:23 when Pioneers defenseman Mike Benning was called for tripping. The Mavericks cased in at 14:02 when Morton hammered home a rebound of a Lucas Sowder shot that Chrona couldn't control.

Denver went on the power play at 15:28 when Mavericks center Nathan Smith was called for roughing. Groll had a shorthanded breakaway during the power play but couldn't slide the puck past Chrona. The Mavericks killed the penalty with McKay needing to make only one save.

Energized by the kill, Minnesota State came with heavy pressure as Chrona needed to make point-blank saves on Lutz and Brendan Furry in succession.

The Mavericks finished the first period with an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal and a 14-6 edge in faceoffs one – this coming against a Pioneers team that has eight players with 30 or more points.

Minnesota State started quickly in the second period, getting three shots on Chrona in the first 1:13. Denver didn't get its first shot on goal of the period until 4:30 had expired.

At 7:07 of the second, Minnesota State was penalized for too many men on the ice. Again, the Mavericks got a shorthanded breakaway, with Chrona denying David Silye. The Pioneers had no shots on goal during the power play.

Midway through the game, the Mavericks were outshooting Denver 14-4. The Pioneers' best chance in the second came at 12:17 when Cameron Wright fired wide toward an open net after taking a cross-ice pass.

Denver started possessing the puck later in the period, but the Mavericks constantly tipped passes and cleared the puck. And when Minnesota State needed him, McKay kicked out his pad to make a point-blank save on Connor Mazur at 17:39.

Chrona kept it a 1-0 game with a save on Jake Livingstone 2:42 into the third. That was big, because the Pioneers tied it 1-1 at 4:46 on a rebound of a Jack Devine shot.

The Pioneers got their third power play at 5:26 of the third when Morton was called for tripping. The Mavericks killed the penalty, but Mike Benning's slapshot beat McKay for a 2-1 lead at 7:33.

At 11:27, Denver appeared to go up 3-1, but Cole Guttman's shot that beat McKay was ruled no goal because Bobby Brink ran into McKay in the crease. Rizzo's goal on a two-on-one made it 3-1.

The Mavericks pulled McKay for an extra attacker with 3:40 left and Denver scored twice to set the final score.