Jake Odorizzi is off the injured list after being struck in the abdomen by a liner in his last start, and will seek his first victory of the season when he starts for the Twins tonight against the White Sox (7:10, FSN).

Odorizzi's season has been one to forget, with two stays on the IL. He is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA.

Catcher Alex Avila (back) was also activated.

Randy Dobnak, the starter on Tuesday night, was optioned out, as was second baseman Travis Blankenhorn. Dobnak's spot in the rotation wouldn't come up until next Tuesday; he and Blankenhorn will remain with the team on the taxi squad.

The Twins are desperate for a victory. They lost the first two games of the series and are three games behind the first place White Sox with 10 games remaining in the regular season.

Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.43) threw a no-hitter earlier this season and will start for Chicago.

TWINS

Max Kepler, RF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Byron Buxton, CF

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Ehire Adrianza, SS

Alex Avila, C

WHITE SOX

Tim Anderson, SS

Yasmani Grandal, 1B

Jose Abreu, DH

Eloy Jimenez, LF

Yoan Moncada, 3B

James McCann, C

Luis Robert, CF

Nomar Mazara, RF

Nick Madrigal, 2B