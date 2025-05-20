Jake Meyers hits go-ahead HR, Josh Hader gets 12th save as Astros beat Rays 4-3

Sports

May 20, 2025 at 2:48AM

TAMPA, Fla. — Jake Meyers hit a go-ahead home run, and Josh Hader stranded a runner on third in the ninth inning to preserve the Houston Astros' 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

Chandler Simpson reached on catcher's interference to begin the ninth against Hader. Simpson advanced on a ground out before stealing third. Hader then got Taylor Wells to pop up a bunt and Isaac Paredes to pop out near third for his 12th save in 12 opportunities.

Meyers went 2 for 3 and hit his third home run on the second pitch from reliever Manuel Rodriguez (0-2) to put the Astros ahead in the seventh.

Meyers walked, stole his eighth base and scored on a double by Cam Smith as part of a three-run first inning against Rays starter Ryan Pepiot. Victor Caratini opened the scoring with his third home run — a two-out solo shot — and Chas McCormick capped it with an RBI single.

Houston's Colton Gordon — a native of St. Petersburg, Florida, making his second career start — allowed a single to Yandy Díaz leading off the first then retired 12 straight until Brandon Lowe singled in the fifth. Danny Jansen followed with his third homer to make it 3-2. Díaz and José Caballero had back-to-back doubles in the sixth to tie it.

Gordon allowed three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts. Bryan King (2-0) got four outs for the win.

Pepiot allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings.

Key moment

King allowed a walk and a single to begin the seventh with a one-run lead but came back to strike out both Taylor Walls and pinch-hitter Jonathan Aranda swinging. Bryan Abreu entered and got Díaz on a grounder for the third out.

Key stat

The Rays have gone 10-8 on the road but just 11-18 at George M. Steinbrenner Field — their temporary home.

Up next

Rays RHP Zack Littell (3-5 4.31) starts Tuesday's middle game. The Astros have not announced a starter.

