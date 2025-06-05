Defending champion Panthers are unfazed after losing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta — Going into this Stanley Cup Final rematch, confidence oozed from the Florida Panthers just like last year when they won — and also this time from the Edmonton Oilers because they felt prepared for the moment.
After losing Game 1 in overtime after a puck over the glass penalty put Edmonton on the power play, the Panthers have not lost any of the belief they carried into the series. In a third consecutive final, the defending champions are unfazed by their deficit and appear well equipped to bounce back in Game 2 on Friday night.
''We've got a lot of battle scars on us from the last few years, and we've been through way worse,'' winger Matthew Tkachuk said Thursday. "We can be better, we can adjust a few things and come out tomorrow and try to get a win here and get some momentum going back home.''
A win would even things up and put the pressure right back on reigning playoff MVP Connor McDavid, Game 1-winning goal-scorer Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers with play shifting to Sunrise next week. Even a loss would not put the Panthers into desperate straits.
They dropped the first two in the second round against Toronto and trailed 2-0 and 3-1 in Game 3 before rallying to win that night and beat the Maple Leafs in seven. Even for Florida's newcomers, it was evidence that this team doesn't go down easy.
''You're going to have moments in the game and moments in a series that you're going to be riding a roller coaster,'' defenseman Nate Schmidt said. ''This team, I think, has an incredible ability to be able to not only learn from what they've done and apply their experience into situations like this.''
Coach Paul Maurice downplayed it as ''just experience," as though every team in the NHL or any sport knows what it is like to make this many deep playoff runs in a row and look borderline unstoppable. Because of that success, the Panthers are who they are, and not a lot of major adjustments are expected.
''It's almost always an adjustment back to form: We were a little off here, we can be a little bit better,'' Maurice said. "Nobody's changing a major system. It takes months and years to do that. You're (talking about) adjustments back to form, but I think they have a pretty strong understanding of their foundation.''