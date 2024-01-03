SUPERIOR, WIS. — Jacob Colt Johnson, who is in the early part of a 40-year prison sentence in Minnesota for murdering his childhood friend Ricky Balsimo Jr., pleaded no contest to the charge of mutilating a corpse Wednesday afternoon at the Douglas County Courthouse.

As part of a plea deal, Johnson was convicted without a trial in exchange for the prosecution dropping a gun charge that had the potential to extend his prison stay. As is, the maximum sentence for Johnson's felony is 12.5 years. He could spend the last 5 years of that in extended supervision.

Johnson, 37, appeared at the courthouse Wednesday, bushy-bearded and in prison attire. His sentencing date has been set for March 5.

Members of the Balsimo family and supporters, enraged at the plea deal they didn't agree to, wore T-shirts memorializing Ricky. They wanted Johnson to face a jury — and their family.

"I feel like the system has failed," Ricky's sister Cassandra Hernandez said after leaving the courtroom. "The plea agreement is completely disgraceful of the system."

In August, a St. Louis County jury found Johnson guilty on two charges of second-degree murder. Balsimo was shot several times, dismembered in a borrowed RV in rural Wisconsin, and buried in cement-filled buckets that were dropped into Lake Superior a mile from the Grand Portage shoreline.

Johnson is serving his sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, Minn.

The Balsimo family made the trip here from St. Paul — just like they did during previous trials in Cook and St. Louis Counties. They have always been at the center of case, from launching their own investigation to solving the murder to securing a late-night confession from an accomplice. Before Wednesday's hearing, family friend and advocate Jessica Smith lined chairs outside of the courtroom with photographs or Ricky holding babies and hugging family members.

Douglas County district attorney Mark Fruehauf told Judge George Glonek that it was a trial-worthy case, but it wasn't a slam dunk. With the plea, he would be able to argue for the maximum sentence, he said.

No sentence will bring back Ricky Balsimo, Fruehauf added.

"I'd be lying if any plea or deal will do him justice," he added.

Ricky's parents Kim and Richard Balsimo — in turn weeping and angry — both spoke on the record against Johnson's deal. The former talked about Ricky's beautiful smile and the way he called her "ma." The latter told the judge about how the family solved their son's murder themselves, while authorities tried to send them back home without answers.

"If it's in your power at all to not accept this plea, this would be the family's wishes," Richard Balsimo said.

Glonek accepted Johnson's no contest plea and reminded him that he had given up his right to a trial.

Robert Thomas West, who is also serving time in Minnesota for his role in getting rid of Balsimo's body, will be back in Douglas County Court on April 1. He is also facing charges of mutilating a corpse, in addition to harboring a felon and having a firearm as a felon.