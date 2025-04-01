Italian restaurants in the works for Minneapolis and Eden Prairie

When it comes to the idea of more Italian eateries in the metro, that’s amore according to these restaurateurs who plan to dish up pastas and more to Twin Cities diners:
The Sonder Shaker in Minneapolis is shifting gears from fusion to casual Italian. Co-owner Erik Stadstad said that when they opened seven years ago, there weren’t many places in the area doing what they were doing: craft cocktails and a mix of cuisines. But now that more places have opened with such offerings, they felt it was time to switch directions. Plus, this will be a way to lean into chef Nate Docken’s Italian roots.
“We felt like this was a great time to make adjustments,” Stadstad said.
Sonder Shaker, located on E. Hennepin Avenue on the same block as Nye’s, will have its final day April 19 before the new Italian eatery debuts May 1, if all goes as planned. During the interim, they’ll revamp the space. Details, including the name and menu, are still being ironed out. But what they do know is that they want the place to feel casual and welcoming.
“I can tell you we’re going to be a little more focused on wine and beer. We’ll still have lots of craft cocktails and will expand those offerings,” said Stadstad, who co-owns the restaurant with Leo Mao and Cassidy Flannery. “We’ll also have some hand-rolled pasta and other authentic Italian without extremely high price points. Approachable, let’s put it that way.”
As far as whether the popular Sonder Shaker burger will make its way onto the menu, Stadstad said that’s up in the air. “We haven’t done the final tweaks yet, but what I’ll say is there’s a good chance,” he said.
When Campiello closed in Eden Prairie at the end of 2023, it left a vacancy in the immediate area for full-service Italian. Now, Kevin Champlin wants to fill the void. The chef/owner of Brazin’ Public House, located on the opposite side of the parking lot where Campiello once was (it’s now T.J. Hooligan’s pub) at Shady Oak Center, plans to replace it with Kevin’s Italian Bistro.
In 2023, Champlin took over the former Woody’s Grille and opened Brazin’ Public House. He closed that restaurant on March 23 and hopes to unveil Kevin’s in mid-April.