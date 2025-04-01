Italian restaurants in the works for Minneapolis and Eden Prairie

It looks like the former Dulono’s, which closed last year in the downtown Minneapolis Warehouse District (118 N. 4th St.), will become a Hometowne Pizza, a family-friendly restaurant and arcade, come early May, according to the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal. Square-cut, thin-crust pizzas with a cornmeal base will star, while items such as wings, salads, beers and mocktails will also make their way onto the menu, according to the report. This is the second outpost for Hometowne Pizza after the one in Maple Grove; neither is affiliated with the restaurant in Hamel by the same name.