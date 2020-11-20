Decided you don't want to cook after all? Here are a handful of places you can turn to for help.

Afton House Inn

Dinner includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, dinner rolls and a choice of pumpkin, pecan or Dutch apple pie. Serves one to two ($65), four to six ($130) or 10 to 12 ($225).

3291 St. Croix Trail S., Afton, 651-436-8883, aftonhouseinn.com

The Capital Grille

You handle the turkey, and this steakhouse will take care of the rest of meal. The heat-and-serve menu features brioche stuffing, smashed potatoes, gravy, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry-pear chutney and dinner rolls. Serves four to six, $125. (Add a pumpkin cheesecake for $20).

801 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-692-9000, thecapitalgrille.com

Stella’s Fish Cafe & Prestige Oyster Bar

A classic combination of turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows, green bean casserole, cornbread-sausage stuffing, dinner rolls and pumpkin or apple pie. Serves up to three ($79) or six ($149). Add a pound of peel-and-eat shrimp ($15), or crab legs ($15 each).

1400 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-824-8862, stellasfishcafe.com

Crave

The spread includes turkey, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, herb stuffing, maple-infused sweet potato mash, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and a green salad with candied walnuts and goat cheese. Serves four to six ($135) or eight to 12 ($250).

Eden Prairie, Edina, St. Louis Park, Roseville and Woodbury locations, craveamerica.com

Granite City

Dig into turkey breast, stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, mac-and-cheese, creamed corn succotash, green bean casserole, cranberry chutney, apple salad, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie, at $28.99 per person.

All locations, including Roseville, Eagan and Maple Grove, gcfb.com

Create Catering

Another all-sides option. Chef/co-owner Philip Dorwart is offering traditional sage stuffing, potato purée, turkey gravy, cranberry-lemon relish and green beans with bacon and pine nuts. There’s pie, too, a choice of French silk, pecan or sweet potato-pumpkin. Serves four to six, $100. (Additional pies are $35.)

1121 NE. Jackson St., Mpls., 612-331-3310, createcaters.com

Due Focacceria

The kitchen is preparing focaccia-based stuffing kits (fennel sausage or mushroom versions) for $38, along with cheese/meat boards ($52-$65), crudité platters ($37) and a few desserts: easy-to-assemble cannoli ($22) and tiramisu ($24).

475 S. Fairview Av., St. Paul, 651-493-8858, duefocacceria.com