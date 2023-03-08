Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of the lack of offense for the Wolves and Wild during Tuesday home games, including the increasingly conspicuous absence of Karl-Anthony Towns during a 117-94 loss to the 76ers. The Wild went into overtime tied 0-0 before losing in a shootout.

8:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand for another award-winning "Where's the money, Brzezinski?" segment. He puts on his salary cap analyst hat and determines what is next for the Vikings. The big question: Will they be able to make enough moves that they don't have to do a Kirk Cousins extension?

32:00: Good news for the Gophers: Three freshmen on the Gophers women's basketball team intend to stay even after Lindsay Whalen's departure.

