Irv Cross, a Pro Bowl cornerback in the NFL who went on to become the first Black sports analyst on national television before later serving in various roles in Minnesota, died Sunday at age 81.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced the death on their website, saying Cross died near his home in Roseville.

Cross was hired by CBS Sports as a game analyst in 1971 and stayed with the network through 1994. He was a member of the pioneering "The NFL Today" studio show, which began with Cross, Brent Musburger, Phyllis George and Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder in 1975.

"All of us at CBS Sports are saddened by the news of Irv Cross' passing," CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said. "Irv was a pioneer who made significant contributions to the storied history and tradition of CBS Sports and, along with Phyllis George and Brent Musburger, set the standard for NFL pregame shows with 'The NFL Today.' He was a true gentleman and a trailblazer in the sports television industry and will be remembered for his accomplishments and the paths he paved for those who followed."

Cross went on to serve as a college athletic director, first at Idaho State from 1996 to 1998, then at Macalester from 1999 to 2005. He then served as CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota and served as a Vikings commentator on KMSP-TV. He also served as chairman of the Twins Community Fund. In 2009, he received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award given by the Pro Football Hall of Fame for "long-time exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football."