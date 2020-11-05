Loons defender Michael Boxall hadn't missed a minute yet this season until Wednesday night's rescheduled game against Chicago Fire FC.

Boxall wasn't in the night's 18 as starter or sub in the Loons' first game back since Sunday's game at Sporting Kansas City was canceled when a Loons player tested confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Draw your own conclusions back on tonight's lineup.

Starting left back Chase Gasper as well will miss his second consecutive game. and star attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso is a sub tonight on his way back from COVID-19.

Without those two in the backline, coach Adrian Heath starts Bakaye Dibassy at left back rather than center back, teams Brent Kallman and Jose Aja together at center back and Romain Metanire will start at right back.

With Ozzie Alonso, Hassani Dotson and Jacori Hayes all out injured, Jan Gregus will wear the captain's armband and start in the midfield with Marlon Hairston.

Striker Kei Kamara returns to his starting spot tonight after he didn't play a week ago against Colorado in what Heath called a "gentleman's agreement" in which the Loons promised not to play Kamara against the team that traded him to Minnesota in September.

Without Reynoso in the 11, Robin Lod, Kevin Molino and Ethan Finlay start behind Kamara.

Former Loons Francisco Calvo and Bobby Shuttleworth will start against their old mates tonight while defender Wyatt Omsberg is available as a sub for a Chicago team that's in the Eastern Conference's 10th and final playoff spot with two regular-season games left while the Lons have already clinched a playoff spot.

Here's your Loons lineup:

Kei Kamara

Robin Lod Kevin Molino Ethan Finlay

Marlon Hairston Jan Gregus

Bakaye Dibassy, Jose Aja Brent Kallman Romain Metanire

Dayne St. Clair

Substitutes: Noah Billingsley, Emanuel Reynoso, Aaron Schoenfeld, Adrian Zendejas, James Musa, Raheem Edwards, Fred Emmings.