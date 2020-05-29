Iowa Wild forward Gerry Mayhew has been voted the American Hockey League’s most valuable player for the 2019-20 season, receiving the Les Cunningham Award.

This honor is voted on by coaches, players and members of the media in each of the league’s 31 cities.

Mayhew scored a league-high 39 goals, the most by an AHL skater since 2011-12, and he finished third in points with 61 through 49 games – helping Iowa to the best regular-season record in franchise history (37-18-4-4).

The 27-year-old had a 10-game scoring streak from Dec.12 to Jan.10; he tallied 10 game-winners, 11 multi-goal games and a natural hat trick on Feb.14. Mayhew also scored 13 goals on the power play and two shorthanded, and Iowa was 26-7-1-2 in games he registered a point.

Not only did Mayhew represent Iowa at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, but he was also voted a Second Team AHL All-Star at left wing. Mayhew, a native of Wyandotte, Mich., made his NHL debut during the season with the Wild and recorded two goals in 13 games. He signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild last year.