Investigators are looking for two drivers who were in the River Falls area during the time of a hit-and-run crash that killed a Twin Cities man.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the drivers' vehicles that passed through the area near River Falls between 2 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. on March 6, when 27-year-old Joshua Thesing, of Ramsey, was struck. He died three days later at Regions Hospital.

The Sheriff's Office noted various potential factors surrounding the crash, among them wintry weather conditions that reduced visibility and created difficult road conditions.

"We are looking to speak to the drivers of two specific vehicles," read a statement from the Sheriff's Office. What the statement did not say is whether either, or both, of the drivers played a role in Thesing's death on Hwy. 35 south of Radio Road.

The photos are of the vehicles heading south on Main Street in River Falls.

One vehicle is believed to be a white 2020 to 2022 GMC pickup truck with an illuminated grille logo and black rims. The pickup's model is either a 2500 or 3500, the Sheriff's Office said.

The pickup driver dropped off two women at a bar in downtown River Falls and also brought at least two people to Family Fresh in River Falls about 2:12 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

The other vehicle is a white Ford Transit van, either a 150, 250 or 350 model. It is believed to be a 2015 to 2022 model.

Anyone with information about either vehicle is urged to contact Sheriff's Office investigator John Shilts at John.ShiltsJr@sccwi.gov or 1-715-381-4319.

Thesing was described in his online obituary, as "a fun, caring guy. He loved rugby and was a passionate member of the Metropolis Rugby Club."