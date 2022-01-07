The U.S. Women's Open is returning to Minnesota and Interlachen Country Club in 2030, 22 years after it was last played there in 2008.

It'll be Interlachen's second U.S. Women's Open and sixth USGA championship overall. It'll be played in 2030 on the 100th anniversary of Bobby Jones' U.S. Open victory at Interlachen during his historic grand slam season.

The USGA announced the event at Interlachen along with four other U.S. Women's Open venues Friday.

South Korea's Inbee Park won by four strokes that last time at Interlachen, her first LPGA victory and her first of seven major championships won that included three consecutively in 2013.

That also was also three-time U.S. Women's Open winner Annika Sorenstam's final U.S. Open played. She finished by holing out a 199-yard shot over water for an eagle 3 on Interlachen's 18th hole and walked to the final green to thunderous applause before she removed the ball from the hole and kissed it. She tied for 24th that year.

Interlachen also was host to the 2002 Solheim Cup, won 15 1/2–13 ½ by the U.S. team over Europe.

The Twin Cities' last major golf championship was the 2019 KPMG Women's PGA Open at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, won by Australian Hannah Green.

The U.S. Golf Association's Men's Amateur championship is returning to Hazeltine National in 2024 after it was first played there in 2006. The Ryder Cup is coming back to Hazeltine, too, in 2029 after the U.S. team beat Europe there in 2016.

The U.S. Women's Open is scheduled as far out as the 2046 Open at Merion near Philadelphia. The championship is set to be played at several men's U.S. Open sites, including Pebble Beach, Wisconsin's Erin Hills and Oakmont near Pittsburgh. It will be played this June at Pine Needles near Pinehurst in North Carolina.