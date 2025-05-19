Indiana man set for execution in state's second since 2009

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — An Indiana man convicted in the 2000 killing of a police officer is set to receive a lethal injection early Tuesday in the state's second execution in 15 years.
Benjamin Ritchie, 45, has been on death row for more than 20 years after being convicted in the fatal shooting of Beech Grove Police Officer Bill Toney during a foot chase.
Unless there's last-minute court action, Ritchie is scheduled to be executed ''before the hour of sunrise'' at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, according to state officials.
Indiana resumed executions in December after a yearslong hiatus due to scarcity of lethal injection drugs nationwide. Prison officials provided photos of the execution chamber in advance of Joseph Corcoran's execution, showing a space that looks like a sparse operating room with a gurney, fluorescent lighting, a floor drain and an adjacent viewing room. They have offered few other details about the process, including the time the executions take place.
Among 27 states with death penalty laws, Indiana is one of two that bars media witnesses. The other, Wyoming, has conducted one execution in the last half-century. The Associated Press and other media organizations have filed a federal lawsuit in Indiana seeking media access.
The execution Tuesday in Indiana is among 12 scheduled in eight states this year. Ritchie's execution and two others in Texas and Tennessee will be carried out this week.
The 2000 fatal shooting of a police officer
Ritchie was 20 when he and others stole a van in Beech Grove, near Indianapolis. He then fired four shots at Toney during a foot chase, killing him.