The Traveler Doug Killian of Lake Elmo

Killian and his son Keith (pictured) kayaked on Whisky Creek, which connects Tea Lake and Coffee Lake in Wisconsin's Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. "My son and I were in the wilderness amidst a world filled with concerns about the pandemic. It was a moment I'd like to relive," Killian wrote in an e-mail. The two were staying at the family's rustic cabin on Tea Lake, three miles from the closest electrical line and relatively near Mellen, Wis., home of Copper Falls State Park. Killian was struck by the serenity of the beautiful spring day, with clouds and trees reflecting in the water. The national forest, which is about a three-hour drive from the Twin Cities, "has many campgrounds, lakes to swim and fish and trails to hike, often with few visitors," Killian noted. The forest is currently open for dispersed camping, but its campgrounds, picnic areas and beaches are closed, according to its website, tinyurl.com/y8lubuyr.