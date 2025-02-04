In the classroom as an apparent public enemy

As a parent of kids in public education and a worker, this is what I am asking: No matter who you voted for in the last election or who you support, try to be kind to those of us working in public schools. We don’t need thunderous applause to combat the mean tweets sent our way or threats of defunding. But we would take a kind nod, an email of thanks, or even a cup of coffee. And most of all, think about how important these places are to our community. Let your representatives know that anything that has the potential to dismantle public education should be off the table. Our community depends on it.