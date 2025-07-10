Opinion | A tribute to an uncommon man

I’d like to share my own “breaking news” that has affected my heart and mood and family in a different way than the above common headline news stories. My father-in-law, Claude, died this week at 95. He lived a common life, but to me, he was an uncommon man. Claude was always proud to say he was employed by the Star Tribune for 35 years. Not as a writer or editor, or management or any administrative job of importance, but rather as just a common blue-collar worker doing common odd jobs that contributed to keeping the paper’s office and operations running smoothly in the era between 1960 and 1995. He spent a lot of his tenure working in the mailroom, sorting mail and distributing packages. At times, he was a jack of all trades, doing manual tasks like bundling newspapers that would be picked up and distributed that morning or evening by the delivery guys. Claude’s life was lived in that middle class of America that the majority of us can associate with. Unlike those other uncommon people noted above.