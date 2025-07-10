Opinion | A tribute to an uncommon man

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
In today’s world, we seem to spend too much time watching or reading about rich guys, wealthy entertainers, sports heroes, powerful politicians, presidents and other individuals that are mostly not like most of us. Our daily media headlines focus on: Elon Musk did this. Jeff Bezos got married here. Donald Trump said this outrageous thing yesterday. Warren Buffett invested in this stock last week. Or we get another unwanted update on Sean “Diddy” Combs. We seem to put these stories and people on pedestals, and our world and lives revolve around their stories.
I’d like to share my own “breaking news” that has affected my heart and mood and family in a different way than the above common headline news stories. My father-in-law, Claude, died this week at 95. He lived a common life, but to me, he was an uncommon man. Claude was always proud to say he was employed by the Star Tribune for 35 years. Not as a writer or editor, or management or any administrative job of importance, but rather as just a common blue-collar worker doing common odd jobs that contributed to keeping the paper’s office and operations running smoothly in the era between 1960 and 1995. He spent a lot of his tenure working in the mailroom, sorting mail and distributing packages. At times, he was a jack of all trades, doing manual tasks like bundling newspapers that would be picked up and distributed that morning or evening by the delivery guys. Claude’s life was lived in that middle class of America that the majority of us can associate with. Unlike those other uncommon people noted above.
Claude did not live a very fancy life. He didn’t spend a lot of money, and he didn’t do a lot of travel. But he was uncommon and rich in other ways. He was the kindest and sweetest man you’d ever meet. My wife would often say she never heard Claude say a bad thing about anyone, ever. (Note to POTUS!)
Claude was married to his wife, Rosemary, in a small gathering in St. Paul and stayed married for almost 72 years. (Note to Bezos — no Venice wedding needed, and try to beat that longevity!)
He treated her like a queen, and she treated him like a king. They went to church multiple times a week. They loved and supported each other, spent every day together and respected each other like I’ve never seen in any other couple. (Note to Diddy!)
They say when one partner dies in a long-term marriage, it doesn’t take long for the other one to join them. Rosemary died nine months ago. That made the last nine months for Claude more difficult than any period in his life. But amazingly he kept that daily smile, that positive attitude and that “care for everyone else” thing going until the very end. It helped make it easier for the two kids, several grandkids and lots of siblings and relatives who loved him and had to watch old age, dementia and end-of-life stuff consume him.