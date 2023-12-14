After rejecting a similar offer in October, a Hennepin County Judge accepted a plea deal Thursday that will allow a co-defendant in a deadly northeast Minneapolis carjacking to elude prison time — a decision met by disbelief and outrage by the murdered man's family.

Steven Markey, a 39-year-old paralegal from Plymouth, was gunned down by two teens in June 2019. One of the teens was sentenced to 21 years in prison. Meanwhile, Husayn Braveheart's case has been painfully pending for Markey's family.

In court Thursday, the case came to an abrupt conclusion. Initially scheduled as a routine hearing, it quickly shifted to a plea, then straight to sentencing. Braveheart, now 20, admitted to amended charges of attempted first-degree assault. He was sentenced to serve four years, but his credit for time already served surpasses that and he is expected to be freed as early as next week.

Steven Markey was killed by teens in a 2019 carjacking in northeast Minneapolis.

As she listened to public defenders read over the plea terms with Braveheart, Markey's mother, Catherine Markey, took off her glasses and her face trembled as she cried.

"He did not assault Steve," she said to the judge. "He killed him."

Six weeks ago in an extremely rare move, District Judge Michael Burns rejected a no-prison plea deal for Braveheart, who was initially charged with aiding second-degree murder.

But with the amended charges of first-degree attempted assault, Burns said his judicial discretion does not extend to reject a sentence that conforms to guidelines and pleas.

Burns did express his unease with the deal, though.

"I have great concerns whether the system is doing you a service or disservice," Burns said to Braveheart, adding that he is unsure if this is "going to lead to more harm to you or someone else."

To the Markeys, Burns said that he is sorry for their loss. "Frankly, I am also sorry for the way you have been treated during part of this process as well."

The family said that Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty's Office repeatedly violated crime victim rights by not giving them timely notice of plea deal offers. They first learned of the amended charge in court Thursday.

When Deputy County Attorney Sarah Davis announced the counter offer of attempted assault, the family burst into incredulous laughter.

Husayn Braveheart sits down for his sentencing hearing Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis. Braveheart was charged as a teen with aiding a deadly 2019 carjacking and a plea deal had been struck for probation. The family of the victim, Steven Markey, opposed the deal and Judge Michael Burns rejected it, in a rare move. ] ALEX KORMANN • alex.kormann@startribune.com

On the day of the crime, Braveheart and co-defendant Jered Ohsman drew semiautomatic pistols at Markey near the intersection of 14th Avenue and Tyler Street NE, charges say. At Braveheart was 15 and Ohsman was 17.

Ohsman told police he ordered Markey out of the vehicle and shot him. Braveheart fired at the vehicle as a bleeding Markey drove off. The teens fled and were arrested after crashing a stolen SUV in St. Louis Park.

Brian Markey said numerous bullets were found in his brother's body.

"This is death of a thousand paper cuts. Which paper cut did it? Apparently we have decided that it is acceptable to commit the ultimate act with impunity and immunity... We are all ashamed. We feel sorry for Mr. Braveheart, we do.

"It's not good enough and it's embarrassing," he said. "This was no attempted assault."

Moriarty issued a statement Thursday that said, in part, some will agree and disagree with whether this is a fair and just result.

"Mr. Braveheart, a juvenile when he committed this terrible crime, has made enormous strides and been responsive to treatment during the past five years of his incarceration.

"That treatment might have prevented this crime in the first place had he received it, and we believe the treatment will prevent a future crime if it continues, which this sentence allows. As always, our heart goes out to the Markey family, who suffered a terrible tragedy."

At a press conference, sister Susan Markey said the plea deal "is a political decision by Mary Moriarty."

"What she did in this case is she amended the charges, so that the judge would not give a sentence beyond what's available for attempted assault. What it is, it's an end run around the legislative system and the sentencing guidelines. We're very disappointed."

Back in October when Burns rejected the first plea deal, Burns said that he didn't find Braveheart particularly amenable to probation, as attorneys on both sides had argued throughout a three-hour court hearing.

Burns said while Braveheart agreed to enter two juvenile treatment programs while his case was pending, not all that time was filled with progress. Records show that his treatment has been "punctuated by outbursts, disrespect to staff and other residents, episodes of physical violence and harassment to staff and other residents," he said.

The family said it was brave of Burns to reject the deal. But his hands we're tied this time.

Braveheart remains held on $250,000 bail and appears in court Monday for two pending armed robbery cases. In those cases, he and Ohsman are accused of robbing victims of their cars and money in the days leading up to Markey's murder.

Braveheart hung his head throughout the hearing. He addressed the court before Burns sentenced him

"Tomorrow is uncertain. But I'm here today. To the Markey family, I'm telling you my feelings do not change no matter what. I'm sorry. I wish there was a word I could find to express my emotions. But I am sorry. That is all."

This is a developing news story. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.