In memoriam: Brian Thompson was a visionary leader lost too soon

I got to know Brian personally in what would best be described as a wartime situation. I started working directly with him in March of 2020 just as the COVID-19 lockdown shut down the entire health care industry. I worked in the White House at the time as an economist advising the Trump administration. I was suddenly called on to recommend how to distribute the first $100 billion of CARE Act financial relief to health providers who were struggling financially and no longer able to complete elective procedures. To put it bluntly, federal government Medicare contractors failed to find easy ways to distribute the money through normal channels. That is where Brian responded through a personal connection to a federal official to map out a novel, unorthodox mechanism using resources of UnitedHealth Group and, in particular, using their Optum bank to move the first tranche of $30 billion to over 300,000 physicians and hospitals throughout the United States to keep them financially afloat during the first month of the pandemic.