In Mali, USAID funding cuts hit a local language learning program that empowered thousands

MOUNTOUGOULA, Mali — For Aminata Doumbia, an 18-year-old Malian, the ''Shifin ni Tagne'' project was a path for her life dreams. A phrase meaning ''our future'' in the country's main local language, it refers to a yearslong program aimed at teaching around 20,000 young Malians to read and write in their local languages.
Backed by $25 million in funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, over five years, the project has now shut down following the Trump administration's decision to cut 90% of the agency's foreign aid.
''The joy I felt when I was selected for this project has been replaced by sadness,'' said Doumbia in Mali's capital, Bamako.
She had hoped to take advantage of the empowerment program to train as a pastry chef.
''I don't have any hope of realizing my dream (again)," Doumbia said.
Poverty and illiteracy
Doumbia is among thousands of people who now find themselves stranded in Mali, a country ravaged by high poverty and insecurity levels and where 70% of the population of at least 22 million people haven't had the opportunity to learn to read and write, according to Sylla Fatoumata Cissé, director of a government agency focusing on nonformal education and national languages in Mali.
The USAID funding cut also came at a time when Mali's other development partners in Europe have withdrawn their support in the aftermath of the 2021 coup, which brought the current junta leader, Assimi Goita, to power.