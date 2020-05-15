On the night it was supposed to play an unannounced gig at First Avenue to mark the 10th anniversary of its fabled Last Prom concerts, Gayngs instead issued its first new song in a decade as a charity track.

The Twin Cities indie-rock scene’s all-star answer to soft-rock – featuring members of Bon Iver, Polica and Solid Gold – posted the glossy new slow jam, “Appeayl 2 U,” via Bandcamp on Thursday night along with a little explanation via a newly launched Twitter account.

“Tonight the band GAYNGS was scheduled to play at First Avenue as a part of their 50th anniversary shows and an homage to the last time Prince hopped out the back of a minivan, with a guitar strapped on, 2 his club,” the band’s long-dormant account reported. “But PLANS HAVE CHANNGED… .”

Helmed by Polica and Marijuana Deathsquads producer Ryan Olson, Gayngs debuted as a recording project in 2010 with a bunch of Olson’s friends, particularly Bon Iver guru Justin Vernon and Solid Gold’s Adam Hurlburt and Zach Coulter.

The band dropped one album, “Relayted,” played the formally attired Last Prom shows – where, yes, Prince famously almost joined in -- and then hit the road for a short fall tour that infamously got cut even shorter. And that was that, it seemed.

Rumors of a second Gayngs album have long circulate, and this new song seems to confirm it’s coming. There's a roster of mostly Twin Cities-based names listed under the new track on Bandcamp that's large enough to fill two albums. They include Gayngs newcomers such as Sophia Eris, Lady Midnight, Dua Saleh, Velvet Negroni, Greg Grease, Psymun and Naeem Juwan as well as repeat Gayngstas like "Stefon LeRon" (aka P.O.S.), Michael Lewis and Jake Luck.

“Appeayl 2 U,” though, features Vernon front and center, along with his Bon Iver bandmember Lewis’s smooth soprano sax work. Take a listen, and consider downloading the track for $1, which will go toward the Minneapolis-based nonprofit Voices for Racial Justice.

