Gophers
Gophers men's basketball overwhelmed by Illinois in 76-53 loss
The Gophers were outscored 42-18 in the paint in a game that was one-sided from the start. Kofi Cockburn finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks for Illinois.
Illinois 76, Gophers 53
Gophers men's basketball lost to Illinois State at Williams Arena on January 4, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minn.
Gophers
Reusse: Gophers met their match, though Johnson still looks like an upgrade
Although Illinois dominated Tuesday, Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson has generated optimism, while his predecessor Richard Pitino finds himself in a predicament.
Weather
Snow paired with high winds will hit Twin Cities morning commute
National Weather Service advises exposed skin can get frostbite in less than 30 minutes.
Wolves
'Can't do nothing but be better': Edwards responds well to benching from Finch
Coach Chris Finch pulled Anthony Edwards for a lack of defense in the first quarter Monday night. The second-year guard responded with 28 points and better defense.