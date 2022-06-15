Authorities on Wednesday released the identity of the woman who was hit by a pickup truck driver while walking her horse along the shoulder of a rural road near Brainerd earlier this week.

Katie M. Yaunick, 33, died Monday, as did her horse, at the scene of the crash Monday on the road where she lived, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said.

Also identified as the pickup driver was Matthew Richard Dircks, 44, who lives less than 2 miles from the crash scene.

Yaunck and her horse were walking on the shoulder of westbound Thompson Road shortly before 7 p.m., when Dircks hit her as he headed east toward home, the Sheriff's Office said.

Dircks was uninjured, said the Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the crash with help from the State Patrol.