A portion of both directions of Hwy. 7 in the west metro is closed Thursday morning following a crash in which a vehicle hit a utility pole.

The highway is closed betwen Oak Street in Excelsior and Christmas Lake Road in Greenwood, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

It was not immediately known if anybody was hurt in the crash, which happened about 5 a.m.

The crash led to a power outage affecting about 1,600 customers in the west metro, according to Xcel Energy.

