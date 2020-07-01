For more than 65 years a sign stood sentry over a Grand Marais gas station along Hwy. 61. Now the red-white-and-blue Holiday insignia is on the ground, out of sight, and the owner of the station is suing the state to put it back up.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation, now undertaking a major reconstruction project on the highway, issued a violation notice to Mike’s Holiday Inc. in October last year, saying the sign is an “encroachment” onto the public right of way despite standing on its angled blue signpost since 1953.

In April, owner Michael Quaife obliged, and the business told customers on Facebook “we are required to remove it for them to complete the Hwy. 61 project over the next two years.”

“While we are hoping they will eventually allow us to put it back up, we are deeply saddened to see it come down.”

In May the store sued the state and the city, saying the sign is “integral to plaintiff’s ongoing business operations” and that for decades the state “respected plaintiff’s placement of the sign” and made no objections to it.

The dispute boils down to a border battle over the actual property lines between the business and the public right of way. The suit is asking a judge to set the boundary at the southern edge of where the sign stood.

The state will ask the court to dismiss the case in August, it said in a filing last month, writing the complaint “fails to state claims upon which relief may be granted.”

The city of Grand Marais, which has utility easements connected to the property, wrote in its response to the suit the business is not “entitled to the relief requested.”

Cook County District Judge Michael J. Cuzzo will hear the state’s motion to dismiss on Aug. 25.