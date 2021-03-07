Hundreds of demonstrators marched throughout downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, calling for justice for people who have been killed by police.

The march came one day before jury selection is set to begin in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd in south Minneapolis on May 25.

Throughout the march on Sunday, six volunteers of all races and ages carried a white coffin covered with dozens of fresh roses. A large, peaceful crowd followed behind, marching to songs by Bob Marley, Prince and Sam Cooke.

At the intersection of 8th Street and Hennepin, the crowd sat down for a moment of silence while attorney and activist Nekima Levy Armstrong read from a list of every person killed by law enforcement in Minnesota.

"It's sobering, isn't it?" she asked the crowd after reading a fraction of the list, which includes more than 470 names and was compiled by a grassroots group called Communities United Against Police Brutality.

Before the march, a group of faith leaders prayed for justice, unity and integrity in the judicial system. A group called Pray for MN, which formed in the aftermath of Floyd's killing, now has more than 150 partner churches. The group's spokesman, Clynt Reddy, said Minneapolis residents may experience a resurfacing of the trauma they endured last spring when they first saw the video of Floyd's last moments. In order to offer hope and a place of healing, partner churches are opening their doors on Monday at noon to pray for the community at the onset of the trial.

Billy Briggs, who lives just 170 steps from where George Floyd was killed, created and maintains the countdown sign at the gas station on the corner of George Floyd Square. On Sunday, the eve of the trial date, he updated it to "1."

Mohamed Ibrahim, deputy director of CAIR MN, said Sunday's gathering was about community and reflection in the moments before the world once again turns its attention to Minneapolis and the trial.

Throughout Chauvin's trial, Ibrahim encouraged people to not forget the name and the life of George Floyd.

"We have to remember that a man lost his life, a family lost a brother, a family lost a father, they lost a son, they lost an uncle," Ibrahim said.

At the end of the march, which lasted about two hours, volunteers handed out donated slices of pizza and snacks.

Ilyas Wehelie, 23, said he joined in similar demonstration over the summer because it was "happening at my door step." He said the death of Floyd is one of many lives taken by law enforcement.

"Maybe we should take time to reflect on how frequently it happens," he said while looking across the street at the Hennepin County Government Center, which is surrounded by barricades in preparation for the trial.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751