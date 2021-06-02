When it came his turn to pay respects at the casket of 6-year-old Aniya Allen, her grandfather first lingered at a collage of photos next to the open coffin, as if preparing himself for the sight that awaited him. Inside lay the once bouncy kindergartner, wearing a sparkling tiara with several stuffed animals propped against her folded arms.

After a few minutes, K.G. Wilson finally looked down at the body of his granddaughter, who died last month, days after being caught in a shootout on a north Minneapolis street corner. Wilson began talking to her, as several relatives patted his back in support. As he walked back to his seat, he ran into Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo. The two men stopped and embraced, with the chief telling Wilson that he needed to "take care of himself." After a deep sigh, Wilson responded in his growling baritone: "I'm trying."

Aniya's death on May 19, and the shootings of two other young children, has become a rally point, drawing attention to the senseless violence gripping parts of the city. Authorities have offered a $30,000 reward to help solve the three incidents.

Later in the memorial service on Wednesday at Shiloh Temple International Ministries, Wilson and other speakers reminded the several hundred people in attendance to trust in God's plan. They also urged the community to come together so that her death would not be in vain, and asked for anyone with information to come forward.

Allen died two days after she was shot riding in the car with her mother, who had just left a McDonald's after the two spent the day shopping and swimming. They were driving through the intersection of N. 36th and Penn avenues when the bullet struck Aniya.

She was the third young Minneapolis child shot in a span of two weeks.

Aniya Allen

Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, died May 27 after 12 days of fighting for her life at North Memorial Health Hospital. She was at a friend's house jumping on a trampoline when a car pulled into the alley and someone inside fired several shots at a nearby house, striking her in the head.

On April 30, Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 10, was riding in a car with his mother and father when one or more people opened fire. One of the bullets pierced the trunk and struck Ladavionne in the head as he was eating from a can of Pringles, officials said. They said the boy was put into a medically induced coma at North Memorial, where doctors were forced to remove a portion of his skull to relieve swelling on the brain. He remains hospitalized.

No arrests had been announced as of the time of the service.

