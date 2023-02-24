A northern Minnesota county commissioner has resigned from his elected position and been placed on leave from his school district job amid an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

A search warrant filed by the BCA on Wednesday requests access to the electronic records of Akeley resident Daniel Stacey, 59, dating back to 2005, and cites accusations of multiple inappropriate encounters with juveniles.

Stacey has not been charged. He is employed as head of transportation and a bus driver for the Nevis school district, though Nevis Superintendent Gregg Parks confirmed Friday there is a pending complaint against Stacey.

Stacey's attorney, Ashley Heaney of Minneapolis-based Caplan and Tamburino, said Stacey does not have a comment on the accusations.

According to the search warrant, the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the BCA in early November after the parent of a Nevis student made a complaint against Stacey.

Stacey is a retired law enforcement officer who was first elected to the Hubbard County Board in 2012. He submitted his resignation to the board on Jan. 30. On Feb. 7, the board approved a special election to fill the vacancy.

Parks said Stacey started working for the district in 2005 and has also held positions as a substitute bus driver and substitute teacher. A description of Stacey on the county website also listed Stacey as a former Scoutmaster.