TARGET FIELD

Rock From the Heart raises awareness of aortic health through music, information sharing and community building. Work in concession stands at Target Field for Twins games. Help during the upcoming season. Training provided. rockfromtheheart.org

FUNDRAISING

Art, Heart and Hoofbeats works to rescue abandoned, neglected and mistreated horses. Individuals and groups needed to support their mission by holding events or drives to collect items and share the story. artheartandhoofbeats.com

FINANCIAL COACH

Prepare + Prosper is a Twin Cities nonprofit providing free tax prep and financial services, all through the power of trained volunteers. Meet one-on-one with clients to help develop solid financial skills. prepareandprosper.org

ADMINISTRATION

Help Amherst H. Wilder Foundation coordinate events held in their event center in St. Paul. Work with staff to communicate with clients. wilder.org

GIFT SHOP

Help Lyngblomsten in St. Paul with its café and gift shop. Use the cash register, scoop ice cream and maintain the shop. Morning and afternoon shifts, weekdays. lyngblomsten.org

ON-CALL DRIVER

Assist Neighborhood House in St. Paul. Fill in for short-term needs or when other drivers are unable to do their regular runs. Pick up, transport and deliver donated food to the food market using your personal vehicle. neighborhoodhousemn.org

COMMTTEE ASSISTANT

Assist the Somali Youth & Family Development Center with its annual fundraising dinner to be held Nov. 11 in Minneapolis. Help with silent auction, registration, outreach, setup and tear-down. somfam.org

FOOD ASSISTANT

Help Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators provide assistance during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers can be as young as 8 years old with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org

THRIFT STORE

Assist at all three Arc's Value Village locations. Stock the sales floor and organize. Shifts available seven days a week, two- to three-hour shifts. arcsvaluevillage.org

FAMILY

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org

MENTORING

Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 in Dakota County who need a positive role model. Volunteers will be connected (individual adults, couples or families) with children and spend one to four hours a week with a child, doing enriching activities. Ongoing support and training provided. One-year commitment requested. kidsnkinship.org

PUBLICITY

Art, Heart and Hoofbeats works to rescue abandoned and mistreated horses. This mission is performed by synchronizing with human artistic expression. Work on-call to assist with publicity. Help to get the word out for unique stories. artheartandhoofbeats.com

CRAFTS

FamilyWise Services works to strengthen families by promoting the safety and well-being of children. Hold a collection drive for craft items to be used by participants in the programs. Examples: 3-D models, paper flowers, tissue paper butterflies, popsicle stick tree/activities, kaleidoscopes, etc. familywiseservices.org

NATURE

Help Reach for Resources work with teens and adults on outdoor nature programs. Must have a strong passion for birding and ability to work with diverse audiences. reachforresources.org

SORT DONATIONS

Breaking Free works with those escaping prostitution, sex trafficking and other sexual exploitation. Weekdays in St. Paul. breakingfree.net

