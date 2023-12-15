HORSEBACK RIDING

Help River Valley Riders provide therapeutic horseback riding opportunities for people with special needs. Horse leader and side walker needed. No horse experience needed at these sessions, just a willingness to learn. Must be comfortable around horses. Training provided. rivervalleyriders.org

BUSINESS MENTOR

Meda works to help BIPOC entrepreneurs succeed. Business skills and willingness to mentor business clients on a pro bono basis is a plus. Need relevant business experience and ability to work with diverse groups of people. meda.net

FOOD SHELF

Keystone Community Services serves approximately 100 families every day. Assist in packing food boxes, unloading food deliveries, processing donations and stocking shelves. Weekdays, 8 a.m-.4 p m. Two- to four-hour shifts. keystoneservices.org

SNOW REMOVAL

Assist Wingspan Life Resources with driveways and sidewalks at group homes. Dates, locations and times are dependent on snowfall and house needs; 29 metro locations. Some equipment can be provided, but large groups may want to bring their own shovels. Individuals/groups. wingspanlife.org

MEAL DELIVERY

Help Open Arms of Minnesota prepare and deliver free meals specifically tailored to meet the nutrition needs of individuals living with serious and life-threatening diseases. Weekdays for one to two hours midday; Minneapolis and St. Paul. openarmsmn.org

MILITARY GROUP

Assist RSVP Greater Twin Cities with a group of 12 to 14 veterans who participate in a day-elder program. Facilitate a discussion of military memories. Hopkins location. voamnwi.org/rsvp-greater-twin-cities

GRANDPARENT

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors to visit with seniors living independently. Assist with errands, listen, provide support or share a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

RECPTIONIST

Walk-In Counseling Center provides quality counseling to people with urgent needs. Coordinate services during clinic hours. Must have good interpersonal skills. Some background in psychology or social sciences is helpful. Commit to a regular evening or afternoon shift for at least six months. Minneapolis. walkin.org

COACH

Join the team at New Directions Youth Ministry in north Minneapolis. Coaches, teachers, drivers, equipment managers and team managers are needed. newdirectionsyouth.com

DRIVER

Assist Help at Your Door. Transport seniors to appointments or errands using your car. Drive as little as two times a month or as often as you'd like. helpatyourdoor.org

LIFE MENTOR

Help the Redemption Project to mentor men in prison. The program helps to reduce recidivism by offering mentoring opportunities and employment upon release. Communicate by email until release and then continue relationship in person. Training provided. redemptionproject.org

CARE FOR ANIMALS

Assist Ruff Start Rescue with foster homes for rescued animals. Love, feed, exercise and provide social interaction for pets. Take to vet appointments. Attend one adoption event a month. Regular reporting to staff required. ruffstartrescue.org

ARCHIVE ASSISTANT

Help Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul. Assist in developing and growing the historical archive. Digitize old photos and documents and other tasks related to archiving. Work with staff on protocol and techniques. hallieqbrown.org

DIGITAL LEARNING

Vietnamese Social Services of Minnesota works to maintain the identity of the Vietnamese community while addressing basic economic, education and health needs of refugees and immigrants statewide. Assist students online or in person. Flexible schedule. vssmn.org

