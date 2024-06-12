In a game the Twins won 17-9 over the Colorado Rockies, producing their highest run total of the season and their most hits in a game in seven seasons, they needed Jhoan Duran to rescue the bullpen.

Entering in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and the tying run at first base, Duran escaped the jam with a double play and a flyout to preserve a two-run lead. Then the Twins had eight straight batters reach base in a seven-run eighth inning and everything was back to business as usual.

Rain started falling at Target Field in the seventh inning, causing a 37-minute delay. The flood of Twins hits came earlier.

They clobbered Rockies lefty starter Austin Gomber into his worst start of the season, beginning with a five-run first inning.

By the fourth inning, all nine Twins starters had at least one hit.

The hardest-hit ball? A Manuel Margot double that left his bat at 111 mph.

The longest hit? A 430-foot solo homer from Willi Castro.

The one that led to a player doing the Griddy? Royce Lewis clubbed a two-run homer to the second deck in left field in the sixth inning, his fifth homer in nine games.

It was plenty of run support for Pablo López, who permitted five hits and two runs in five innings. The Twins led by six runs after six innings before lefty reliever Steven Okert allowed two runs in the seventh inning and Caleb Thielbar didn't record an out during Colorado's three-run eighth inning.

The Twins offense started strong and never stopped hitting. They loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning, a rally that started with a bunt single from Margot. Byron Buxton hit the fourth single of the first inning and drove in the Twins' first run with a line drive to left field, after Gomber started him in a 0-2 count. Next up was Carlos Santana, who fell into a 0-2 count and bashed a curveball to the wall in right-center field. Santana cleared the bases with his three-run double, then took third on a late throw to the plate.

Santana scored five pitches later when Kyle Farmer — yet another batter who started in a 0-2 count — lined an RBI single to center field in a five-run, six-hit outburst. Gomber, who entered with a 3.38 ERA, hadn't allowed more than four runs in any of his previous 13 starts.

Gomber was knocked out of the game in the fourth inning. Castro lined a solo homer to left field, connecting on a first-pitch 88-mph fastball. Christian Vázquez and Margot, who have two of the three lowest slugging percentages on the club, followed with back-to-back doubles.

After the Rockies replaced Gomber with Anthony Molina with no outs in the fourth inning, Correa poked an RBI single up the middle. Correa finished with the first five-hit game of his career.

The Twins had eight players with multiple hits. In the eighth inning, after the Rockies created some tension by trimming the Twins' lead to two runs, Jose Miranda hit a two-run double off the right field wall. The next four batters reached on three singles and a walk before Vázquez laced a two-run double to left field.































