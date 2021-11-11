When: Friday-Nov. 21

Where: Baxter Arena, Omaha

What's at stake: The winning men's and women's teams will represent the U.S. at the Beijing Olympics in February.

The format: Six men's teams and six women's teams will compete. In each bracket, a double round-robin tournament will determine two finalists, who will play a best-of-three championship series Nov. 19-21.

TV: The finals will air on NBCSN, with men's matches at 5 p.m. and women's matches at 8 p.m. Several matches during each day of the round robin and the tiebreakers on Nov. 19 will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

The teams: Chisholm native John Shuster, who skipped the U.S. men to the 2018 Olympic gold medal, is pursuing his fifth consecutive Olympic berth with a team that includes three Minnesotans. Team Rich Ruohonen, Team Korey Dropkin and Team Jed Brundidge also have Minnesota ties. Tabitha Peterson of Burnsville skips the top team in the women's field, which competed at the 2018 Olympics and won the bronze medal at the 2021 world championships. The other five women's teams — skipped by Cory Christensen, Jamie Sinclair, Madison Bear, Kim Rhyme and Delaney Strouse — also include Minnesota natives or residents.

More information: Live results, a full schedule, TV listings and more can be found at the USA Curling website.