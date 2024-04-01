Tonight may be the most anticipated doubleheader ever in women's college basketball.

At 6 p.m., the rematch of the 2023 NCAA title game between Iowa and LSU will tip off. That's a battle of superstars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, along with the sideshow of outspoken (and colorfully dressed) LSU coach Kim Mulkey. The second game features perennial power UConn, led by former Hopkins superstar Paige Bueckers, and USC. The Trojans have returned to prominence largely because of the play of freshman Juju Watkins.

Bueckers was the NCAA women's player of the year as a freshman and missed last season because of a knee injury.

All the angles surrounding the games are expected to draw in viewers who may not normally follow women's basketball — or follow sports closely at all. If you're in that latter group, you may be wondering how to watch the games if you live in an ESPN-free environment.

You can do it. And you can do it for free.

If ESPN+ isn't available through one of the streaming services to which you currently subscribe, you can get it by ordering a seven-day trial of Fubo, a streaming service that specializes in sports content. You can find the link here. The trial will get you through Friday night's semifinals, too.

The championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday on ABC.

And if you're looking to do two things at once, and the other one is watching the University of Minnesota in the quarterfinals of the Women's National Invitation Tournament, you can watch a stream of that game through the Mountain West Network. You can download the app here or watch the game on the web here. It starts at 7:30 p.m.



