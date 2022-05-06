'Mystery Science Theater 3000'

The most successful show ever to be raised in the Twin Cities is still experimenting. The cult favorite, which skewers otherwise unwatchable movies, is moving to its own streaming platform that will offer more than 100 classic episodes. That service is currently free. This week, fans get three new editions — but it'll cost you. Options include an $8 rental fee for individual episodes and $135 for a season pass that comes with a steady supply of goodies for the rest of the year, including shorts and live specials. gizmoplex.com

'The Big Conn'

Fans of the true-crime genre will be tempted by the debuts of HBO Max's "The Staircase" and Hulu's "Candy," both of which take a deep dive into gruesome deaths. But if you're looking for less bloody entertainment, try this four-part docuseries about Kentucky lawyer Eric Conn, who manipulated the Social Security system to the tune of over $500 million. Conn, who was married at least 15 times and starred in commercials with a monkey, comes across as strangely charismatic. He's this year's version of the "Tiger King." Apple TV Plus

'Christina P.: Mom Genes'

Roseanne Barr may have been canceled but her spirit lives on in this veteran stand-up griping about motherhood and a Neanderthal husband, who just happens to be fellow comedian Tom Segura. "I'm a good person," she insists in the special, taped in New York. "I'm not a great one." Book your seats for her Aug. 26 and 27 appearances at Acme Comedy Company. Sunday, Netflix

'Waterman — Duke: Ambassador of Aloha'

Jim Thorpe is considered the most versatile athlete in sports history. But this "American Masters" documentary makes the case that the title could just as easily go to Olympic medalist Duke Kahanamoku, who mastered the art of both swimming and surfing. The film, narrated by Jason Momoa, also takes time to show off the Hawaiian native's humility, a trait that may explain why he's not better known. 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

The 12th season of this reality series kicks off with the socialites banding together to support Dorit Kemsley after she's tortured during a robbery. But it doesn't take long for the women to get back to sniping at one another over more important matters, like not getting a proper thank-you. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bravo

'