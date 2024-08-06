How to help pay for a wedding day

The average cost of a wedding in 2024 is $33,000 up from $29,000 in 2023, according to Zola, an online wedding registry and planning site based in New York City.
That is a lot of money to spend on the big day and well beyond what parents may be able to contribute. But there are affordable and meaningful ways parents can add to the wedding of child. Here are some tips for giving something special and cost-effective on the wedding day.
1. Offer your skills. “One of the most valuable gifts you can give is your time and skills. If you’re a culinary genius, offer to cater the rehearsal dinner or bake the wedding cake. Have a knack for design? Create stunning DIY decorations or design the wedding invitations,” says Grace Thompson, a wedding planner with Chicsew, and online wedding dress retailer based in Lewes, Del. “By utilizing your talents, you not only save money but also add a personal touch that money can’t buy.”
2. Help with do-it-yourself wedding projects. If you like DIY projects, this is your time to contribute. “Get crafty and DIY your way to a stunning wedding without breaking the bank,” Thompson says. “From handmade centerpieces to personalized wedding favors, there are countless ways to add a personal touch while saving money. Enlist the help of family and friends to turn crafting sessions into memorable bonding experiences.”
3. Use family connections and traditions. Incorporating family traditions into a wedding can add meaningful touches to the event without adding a big price tag. “Consider incorporating your grandmother’s vintage brooch into the bride’s bouquet or incorporating a traditional dance from your culture into the reception. These touches not only honor your family history but also create lasting memories for the couple,” Thompson says.
4. Use your negotiating skills with wedding vendors. If you are a savvy negotiator, offer to help lower the costs with wedding vendors. “As parents, you have the advantage of experience and negotiation skills. Use this to your advantage when dealing with vendors,” Thompson says. “Shop around for the best deals, negotiate package discounts, or inquire about off-peak rates. Vendors are often more flexible when approached by parents, especially if it means securing a larger contract.”