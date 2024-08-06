The Good Life

How to help pay for a wedding day

Ways parents and grandparents help defray the cost of their offspring’s wedding.

By Lucy Lazarony

NextAvenue

August 6, 2024 at 11:00PM
There are ways to help your kids and grandkids reduce the cost of a wedding. (Dreamstime)

The average cost of a wedding in 2024 is $33,000 up from $29,000 in 2023, according to Zola, an online wedding registry and planning site based in New York City.

That is a lot of money to spend on the big day and well beyond what parents may be able to contribute. But there are affordable and meaningful ways parents can add to the wedding of child. Here are some tips for giving something special and cost-effective on the wedding day.

1. Offer your skills. “One of the most valuable gifts you can give is your time and skills. If you’re a culinary genius, offer to cater the rehearsal dinner or bake the wedding cake. Have a knack for design? Create stunning DIY decorations or design the wedding invitations,” says Grace Thompson, a wedding planner with Chicsew, and online wedding dress retailer based in Lewes, Del. “By utilizing your talents, you not only save money but also add a personal touch that money can’t buy.”

2. Help with do-it-yourself wedding projects. If you like DIY projects, this is your time to contribute. “Get crafty and DIY your way to a stunning wedding without breaking the bank,” Thompson says. “From handmade centerpieces to personalized wedding favors, there are countless ways to add a personal touch while saving money. Enlist the help of family and friends to turn crafting sessions into memorable bonding experiences.”

3. Use family connections and traditions. Incorporating family traditions into a wedding can add meaningful touches to the event without adding a big price tag. “Consider incorporating your grandmother’s vintage brooch into the bride’s bouquet or incorporating a traditional dance from your culture into the reception. These touches not only honor your family history but also create lasting memories for the couple,” Thompson says.

4. Use your negotiating skills with wedding vendors. If you are a savvy negotiator, offer to help lower the costs with wedding vendors. “As parents, you have the advantage of experience and negotiation skills. Use this to your advantage when dealing with vendors,” Thompson says. “Shop around for the best deals, negotiate package discounts, or inquire about off-peak rates. Vendors are often more flexible when approached by parents, especially if it means securing a larger contract.”

5. Help with wedding planning. Pitching in and contributing your time and skills will help alleviate some of the stress. “Wedding planning involves countless tasks and details that can easily be overlooked,” says Misti Morgenstern of Elevate Event Staff. “As a (parent), you can take the lead in creating and managing a comprehensive checklist, ensuring that no important aspect is missed. From securing necessary permits and licenses to arranging transportation and accommodations for out-of-town guests, your organizational prowess can help keep the planning process on track and stress-free.”

6. Assist with the wedding budget. If you are a good money manager, offer to help with the wedding’s budget. There is a lot to do and many ways you can help. “Weddings can be expensive affairs, and it’s crucial to have a realistic budget and monitor expenses throughout the planning process,” says Morgenstern. “Offer your financial expertise by assisting your child in creating a detailed budget and providing guidance on prioritizing expenses to align with their desired vision and financial constraints.”

7. Pay for wedding insurance. “It’s an inexpensive way to give the couple peace of mind,” says Melanie Musson, a finance expert with Clearsurance.com in Tampa, Fla. “If something goes wrong and they have to file a claim, your gift will save the day and allow the couple to afford to get replacement vendors or whatever they need.”

8. Host a small wedding at your home. Hosting an intimate wedding in your backyard is another way to lower costs and create a special venue for the wedding. “Some ways to mitigate costs would be to have the wedding at home if you have a yard that is large enough, and have an intimate wedding with close family and friends,” says Aurelija Gintaliene a wedding and event planner and co-founder of Breezit, a wedding planning website in Los Angeles.

9. Offer to pay for a specific part of the wedding. “Instead of financing the entire event, consider funding specific parts of the wedding, such as the photography, flowers, or catering,” says Simranjeet Singh, co-founder of Search My Expert in New Delhi. “This targeted approach can make a meaningful impact without overwhelming your budget.”

10. Offer your time. “Volunteer your time to help with wedding preparations, such as setting up the venue, coordinating logistics on the day, or managing guest communications,” Singh says. “Your support can alleviate stress and reduce the need for hired help.”

