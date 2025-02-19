Lisa Egan has rheumatoid arthritis, which can be painful, so she starts each day by exercising, whether it’s walking or working in the garden.
The start of a year is a good time to refresh your self-care
Winter can take a toll, so focus on your physical, mental and spiritual well-being.
By Sheryl Jean
That’s part of a self-care journey she began a decade ago, and she’s never looked back.
“I am not the same person I was 10 years ago; I feel like the inside of me has changed the most,” said the 56-year-old resident of Brooklyn Park. “As I grow older, the main goal is to keep moving and be as young as I can be.”
Self-care is a broad term with many meanings and applications. Essentially, it’s taking care of yourself with a goal of long-term well-being.
The start of a year is the perfect time to remind yourself of the importance of self-care. It’s cold. It might be harder to exercise or to meet friends and family often. A little self-TLC — from cultivating close relationships to exercising regularly — can go a long way.
Think of the benefits of self-care like airline safety rules for oxygen masks: You have to take care of yourself before helping others, advised Minneapolis licensed mental health therapist and life coach Mary White.
As people age, self-care becomes even more important for health reasons, supporting independence and maintaining purpose, said Mary Jo Kreitzer, founder and director of the University of Minnesota’s Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing.
Despite the benefits of self-care, society tends to view treating yourself well as self-indulgent. But experts say that’s not so, if you take a balanced approach.
It’s not all facials and massages. People who manage their health through self-care practices and lifestyle changes have the potential to prevent diseases and improve their overall health.
6 fundamentals of self-care
Mental health
A key to improving mental health is learning to control your anxieties, whether they’re about your marriage, grandchildren or politics.
Anxious thoughts may increase with age for those who tend toward stress or worry, said White, 64, of Mary White Counseling & Coaching.
People may not realize it, but “they’re in charge of their own mental life,” she said. “Recognizing your thoughts create your feelings and moods has an instant calming and clarifying effect. Tap your common sense to make decisions from a neutral mind, not a freaked-out mind.”
David Skinner, president of the London-based International Self-Care Foundation, said: “Treating yourself with something that provides enjoyment and minimizes stress means different things to different people.” Such self-care practices include saunas, meditation and writing.
For musician Matthew Miltich, 75, who lives near Grand Rapids, Minn., playing music and writing, including in a journal, every day is his meditation.
“Writing is a process of rewriting and trying to get the words right,” said the former Marine who has faced trauma and health problems. “That business of constantly making choices is like putting a puzzle together and helps keep the brain healthy.”
Emotional well-being
Trying new things, such as taking a class, reading a new author or learning a new language, stimulates the brain and can improve emotional well-being. Such activities also combat loneliness.
Practicing gratitude is one way to become more resilient.
Kreitzer, who has researched the topic, suggests writing down three things you’re grateful for each day. Also spend time noticing and reflecting on positive experiences and thanking people when you appreciate what they do.
Self-love is an important part of emotional health.
Egan believes in the power of “positive self-talk.” “We can go down that negative rabbit hole,” she said. “I learned how to be kinder to myself.”
Physical health
Eating healthy food, exercising and sleeping well have many benefits to physical and mental health.
“We want to age gracefully, as cliché as that sounds,” said Chaz (pronounced Shay) Sandifer, who reinvented herself after a divorce about 15 years ago and is now a coach and community activist fostering health and equity through theNEWmpls, Let Go Let Flow and Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market.
After age 55, if you keep your body active, she says, you’ll reduce the risk of chronic diseases, improve mobility, boost mental health, sleep better and improve the overall quality of life as you age.
Sandifer thinks self-care is a balance of wellness, fitness and nutrition.
Walking is one of the best self-care actions, benefitting the heart and preventing other diseases like diabetes, Skinner said. “Being active doesn’t require us to take up marathon running. Just getting into the habit of standing up and moving around frequently during the day is great for heart health and mental wellness. To avoid sitting for long periods is a key self-care action that will pay off.”
Purpose
Johnnie Fulton tries to exercise outside every day.
“But it’s not the main goal anymore,” says the 65-year-old woman who runs a bed-and-breakfast in Cohasset, Minn. “My concept of self-care has changed as I have aged. Up until my 40s, if someone said self-care, I thought health care — am I physically fit? Now, it’s morphed into mental health — what am I doing to be happy? What am I doing to feel relevant?”
Research shows that people with purpose in life may live longer, but purpose evolves as people age and their priorities change, said Kreitzer, 72.
“Mindfulness is one of the most effective practices to live fully,” she said. Deep breathing, meditation and yoga can help you achieve mindfulness, which is being self-aware while paying attention to your surroundings in the present moment.
The Bakken Center offers some free workshops and programs, such as Mindful Mondays on Zoom, and webinars on well-being topics like self-motivation and social connections.
Some people may find purpose by belonging to places of worship or other spiritual paths. For others, it may mean finding a new career, volunteering, or caring for their grandchildren.
Social connections
Strong relationships can lead to strong mental health.
“Loneliness and depression are huge risk factors for a variety of diseases,” especially for older adults, Kreitzer said. It’s important to have close relationships with people you can turn to for help or companionship, she said.
Feeling connected to a community also is crucial.
Fulton and her husband, Christopher, 65, interact with all types and ages of guests at their B&B, and she also sits on the local library board. “It helps stimulate that part of your brain that helps you feel relevant and helps you feel connected to what’s going on around you,” she said.
Positive environment
How you relate to your surroundings can influence well-being.
Your ideal environment can change as you age, Kreitzer said, which is why making adjustments to age in place is so popular. Fear can erode well-being, so security — whether it’s safety at home or financial security — is important as you age, she said.
Miltich enjoys the daily chores such as chopping firewood, tending to his chickens or making maple syrup from his trees, required of living in the country. “Being engaged in the physical world as opposed to just sitting and waiting makes a huge difference,” he said.
How to start self-care
Where to start? First, reflect on what self-care you already do. The Bakken Center provides an online assessment of 13 questions to help you figure out where to focus.
Then, create realistic goals. “Start with something simple [and] make it a habit,” Skinner said. If you already walk daily, extend it, or try yoga once a week.
Self-care takes time and planning.
“It seems that even after retirement, most people feel they still don’t have enough free time and there are different demands on their availability,” Skinner said. “The most valuable tool for managing all the demands on our time is to get into the habit of scheduling time for the important things.”
Some people may not be motivated to do that. It’s OK to recruit friends or family members as a health buddy, or even hire a trainer.
“If self-care hasn’t been a part of someone’s life and they are approaching their late 50s [or older], it is reassuring that it is never too late to start,” Skinner said. Following self-care practices, he added, can make a “meaningful difference to a healthier and happier life.”
