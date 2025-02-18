Winter in the North, as invigorating as it can be, is also likely to take a toll on skin, especially for those who spend a lot of time outside.
Minnesota-made products (that really work) for winter-weary skin
When you need pampering, these gems will do the trick.
By Julie Kendrick
For folks over 55, harsh weather can be an even bigger challenge for skin that’s already less resilient.
“In older patients, we commonly see collagen loss, broken blood vessels, easier bruising, non-healing wounds, sun damage, pigmentation and skin cancers,” said Twin Cities dermatologist Dr. Mohiba Tareen.
Wearing sunscreen is “nonnegotiable,” she said. Tareen also recommended that both men and women invest in products like retinol to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and improve skin cell turnover.
Just in time for another six weeks (or more?) of winter, we researched local makers for soothing and effective products. Purchasing them means you can feel good about supporting area businesses, and feel even better when you notice how great your skin looks.
Vita C skin brightening antioxidant oil, $34
Howard Soap Co.
On the way north to Grand Forks lies the tiny town of McIntosh, Minn., home of Kathrine Howard’s company.
“I started it back in 2008, after years of making my own personal care products and giving them as gifts to friends and family,” she said.
The oil can balance, moisturize and plump skin, without feeling heavy or greasy. Antioxidants are thought to promote a more even skin tone, improved skin appearance and correction of hyperpigmentation and age spots.
How to get it: “Find us online, in our Instagram shop, Shop app and at retail locations across Minnesota and the Midwest,” Howard said. “In the Twin Cities, the widest variety is at Salt Salon Spa and Café in St. Louis Park.”
Minnesota skin care survival sampler kit, $15
Worker B
In the heat and humidity of the State Fair, a great winter product was born.
“This kit actually started as a State Fair exclusive and has been popular there,” said Worker B CEO Heidi Mueller.
It contains bestselling lip balm, cream made with organic olive oil and beeswax, and a rescue putty for cracked skin, knuckles and cuticles.
Purchases support beekeepers in Minnesota, and the skin care products are made in the Worker B studio in northeast Minneapolis, Mueller said.
How to get it: Purchase online, at the studio store in the Northrup King Building, or at local Fresh Thyme markets, East Side Food Co-op, and boutiques in the Twin Cities.
Body butter 0.5-ounce sample set, $19.95
SJC Body Love
Since 2015, Sabrina D. Jones has been crafting skin care using simple, clean ingredients, and giving back 2% of sales to initiatives for children and families in need.
Jones said the body butter is the top-selling product. “It’s anti-inflammatory, fast-absorbing and lightweight, and it’s perfect for head-to-toe use,” she said, noting it comes in four gender-neutral scents.
How to get it: Products from this Black-owned North St. Paul business can be found online or at Enhance MD Body, Hair & Skin Clinic in Inver Grove Heights; Electric Fetus in Minneapolis; Nor’Wester Lodge & Canoe Outfitters in Grand Marais and the Target headquarters North campus in Brooklyn Center.
Bella face oil 1 ounce, $20
I Am Illuminating Wellness Products
Owner and founder Sarah Dutton helms this family-run Minneapolis business that creates products in small batches with no chemical preservatives.
Dutton said the Bella face oil works for any skin type and is especially good for those looking to repair, heal or maintain skin. It can be used on your face or other areas like hands and arms.
“The feedback that we’ve received so far has been wonderful and people are saying their skin feels hydrated and smooth.”
How to get it: Purchase on the company’s website.
Bath lover’s bundle, $75
Blue Heron Body Home
This bath lover’s bundle contains a wood-wicked Chill Time candle, Deep Sleep bath butter melts, rosemary lavender bar soap, and a ramie cotton pouf and calming natural fiber brush to reduce inflammation.
Jennifer Miller, Blue Heron Body Home president, said the bath butter is especially moisturizing, and the products are from a socially conscious company.
“Our organic, fair-trade cocoa and shea butter come from women in Ghana, and we donate to Eco Soap Bank, where women are compensated fairly to melt down soap scraps,” she said. “We also donate a portion of profits to the VEAP food shelf, located in our home community of Bloomington.”
How to get it: Purchase on the company’s website.
Anti-aging face trio, $80
Stella Handmade and Natural
“This is a great option if you’re looking for a simple but effective skin care routine,” said Anna Morley, owner of Minneapolis-based Stella Handmade and Natural.
The trio of top-selling products includes moisturizing and cleansing balm, anti-aging eye and face serum and anti-aging eye cream.
Morley has a special place in her heart for the cleansing balm. “It took my skin from being miserable, dry and patchy in the winter, to fully moisturized all winter long,” she said.
While skin care products are generally aimed at women, men should take notice, too. “Men deserve to be pampered, too, and should be taking care of the largest organ of their body with natural products like these,” she said.
How to get it: Can be purchased online.
Body wash, $11.99
Odele
It may seem simple, but there’s science at work in the body washes created by Odele, a Minneapolis-based, women-owned and operated brand.
“We made sure it lathered well and rinsed cleanly, then we varied the formulation from there, adding functional ingredients that help deliver sought-after benefits,” said co-founder Lindsay Holden.
One example? “Our clarifying body wash has a higher level of cleansers, lighter level of moisture, along with melaleuca and AHA, so it’s better suited for a deeper clean for those with oily or acne-prone skin,” she said.
Other washes include moisturizing (“like a multivitamin for your skin”), soothing, ultra sensitive, which has been accepted by the National Eczema Association.
One fun bonus is that the washes make great bubble baths. “My kids will vouch for this,” Holden said.
How to get it: Washes are available at the company’s website and at some stores including Target and Walgreens.
Julie Kendrick, a Minneapolis-based writer, has hand cream and lip balm in every room of her house. Follow her on Bluesky @Kendrickworks
