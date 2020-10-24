Companies have several options to give to political campaigns and causes. These are the main pathways:
Candidates, political parties and PACs: Amounts are limited and publicly disclosed
“527” groups: Amounts are unlimited and donor names are revealed
Trade associations: Amounts can be unlimited and donors unrevealed
“Social welfare” organizations: Amounts can be unlimited and donors unrevealed
