Hot Shot Kid, ridden by jockey Francisco Arietta, waited patiently behind the pace set by overwhleming favorite Mr. Jagermeister before taking aim in mid-stretch to win the 10,000 Lakes Stakes at Canterbury Park by 1½ lengths.

It was a showdown between the track’s two all-time leading money earners. Mr. Jagermeister had to settle for second place. The winner, owned by Warren Bush, paid $11.20.

Mr. Jagermeister went off at odds of 1-9, which meant that a $2 win bet would have returned a $2.20 payout. He paid $2.10 to place.

Favorite Ready to Runaway, riden by Alex Canchari, won the Lady Slipper Stakes, with 36-1 longshot Pinup Girl coming in second. Ready to Runaway went off as a 3-5 favorite.

Both stakes races had purses of $50,000.