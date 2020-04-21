A Mexican foods plant in Dallas partly owned by Hormel Foods was closed Tuesday for two weeks due to COVID-19, just days after two other Hormel plants were idled.

Don Miguel Foods said it would “pause” production in Dallas, responding to “the further spread of COVID-19 in the area and the impact on the production facility.”

The company is owned by the MegaMex Foods joint venture of Austin-based Hormel and Mexico City-based Herdez Del Fuerte.

Don Miguel did not say in a press statement whether any workers were infected.

The plant has about 700 employees who make tacos, burritos, chimichangas and other Mexican prepared foods for retail and food service customers. Workers will receive full pay and benefits during the shutdown, Don Miguel said.

Hormel on Saturday temporarily closed its Rochelle Foods plant in Rochelle, Ill., after several of the plant’s nearly 800 workers were diagnosed with COVID-19. Hormel also Saturday closed a 100-employee plant in Alma, Kansas, after one worker contracted the disease.