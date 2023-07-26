Make room at the table, there's a new addition to the Hormel family.

The Minnesota company recently announced that, after an initial test run, its maple-flavored Spam has earned a permanent spot in the lineup, bringing the total to a staggering 11 varieties of the ground pork and ham product.

The increased popularity of maple-flavored products and home cooks' embracement of breakfast were factors in the decision, said Lisa Selk, vice president of marketing for Spam. "We knew it was time to create Spam maple-flavored. And as a permanent addition to our lineup, we can't wait to see the culinary creations our fans cook up for breakfast and beyond."

The maple flavor does lend itself to morning meals. Use it in breakfast sandwiches or burritos, as a meaty ingredient in hash and egg bakes or as a side to pancakes and waffles. A recipe on the Spam website uses it to top doughnuts, too.

Feeling fancy? Slide it into a decadent croque monsieur, a sandwich that at its core is a toasted ham and cheese, but dipped in egg before being sautéed in butter. Add it to homemade baked beans for a backyard barbecue win or to fried rice for a sweet touch.

Maple-flavored Spam joins Classic (with lite and low-salt versions), bacon, oven-roasted turkey, hickory smoke flavored, hot and spicy, jalapeño, teriyaki and with Tocino, a Filipino seasoning, in the grocery aisles. (Fans also might remember last year's holiday limited-edition figgy pudding flavor.)

Maple spam is still rolling out nationwide, so if you can't find it at your local store yet, it is available from online retailers from $3.58.