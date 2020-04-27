After a long weekend of speculation, Hopkins guard Kerwin Walton announced Monday morning his decision to play college basketball at the University of North Carolina.

Walton announced his choice on a video conference with national recruiting expert Evan Daniels.

Walton, a versatile 6-5 swing player, is valued for his outside shooting range and adaptability on defense, where he’s a strong on-ball defender who guards multiple positions. He was ranked No. 99 in the nation by the 24-7 Sports recruiting website and was one of the last highly touted players in the class of 2020 to announce his commitments.

“I just had a really good relationship with the coaches,” Walton told Daniels. “The atmosphere there is great, the fans show a lot of love. It’s the biggest stage in college basketball and I think that’s a great place for me to learn and grow.”

Minnesota, Creighton, Arizona, Vanderbilt and Georgetown were the other finalists in the mix for Walton.

His decision ended a weekend of speculation and rampant rumors surrounding his landing spot. Walton had announced his six finalists in late March. Ten days later he said that he would make his college decision on Saturday.

Much of the speculation to that point centered on Walton going to North Carolina, whose coach, Roy Williams, had opened up a scholarship for him. But when Saturday and Sunday came and went with no decision, rumors swirled that Minnesota and Creighton had emerged at different points as favorites.

A member of the Star Tribune’s All-Metro first team, Walton averaged 26 points and 11 rebounds per game for the 24-5 Royals, who were section champions.

