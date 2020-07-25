Hopkins guard Paige Bueckers, who will attend Connecticut this fall, was named the Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year on Friday.

It followed her being earlier named the Girls Basketball Player of the Year for 2019-20 after leading the Royals to a 30-0 record.

“I am really proud and really blessed to receive this honor,” she said, “because this is the most prestigious one you can receive in high school.”

Bueckers and Marietta (Ga.) High School tight end Arik Gilbert — the Male Athlete of the Year headed for LSU — will appear on the advance flip cover of the September 2020 issue of Sports Illustrated.

Among past Female Athletes of the Year are Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker, who all became WNBA stars.

Bueckers will leave for UConn on Sunday, according to Yahoo! Sports, and will take a COVID-19 test and be quarantined for a week before starting campus workouts under strict guidelines.

SCSU coach dies

Steve Grimit, the St. Cloud State defensive line coach the past 27 years, died on Wednesday. He was 57.

“His passion, drive and caring for his players was unmatched,” said Scott Underwood, SCSU head football coach from 2008 through last fall. “For as demanding and tough as Steve could be in pushing players to reach their best, he was also the first one to provide you the biggest hug in victory or defeat.”

Grimit also was the SCSU head wrestling coach from 1993-2006.

Saints win in 13th

John Silviano hit a homer in the top of the 13th inning to give the St. Paul Saints a 4-3 victory over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Thursday night at the Birdcage. Silviano, a first basemen hitting eighth, also had two RBI singles as the Saints (8-10) broke a three-game losing streak.

Mike Devine started for the Saints and pitched 6⅔ scoreless innings despite giving up eight hits. He struck out six, walked none. After the Saints scored two runs in the top of the ninth to take a 3-0 lead, the Canaries (11-6) scored three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Etc.

• Former St. Scholastica quarterback Zach Edwards signed a contract to play professional football in Spain. Edwards, who played in high school for Henry Sibley, signed with L’Hospitalet, a team in the top American football league in Spain.

• Anna Miller, a 6-3 forward for Rochester Mayo in girls’ basketball who will be a senior this season, announced on Twitter she has committed to Drake.

• Former Gophers midfielder Emily Heslin, of Woodbury, signed a pro contract with ZFK Spartak Subotica of the Serbian SuperLiga.