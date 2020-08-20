St. Paul police are investigating a homicide on the city’s East Side after a woman was found shot in the head.

Initial reports indicate that several children were inside at the time she was shot.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Bush Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday after a female dialed 911 saying her mother had been shot.

“Caller found her mother, thinks she is dead,” an emergency dispatcher relayed to officers on radio traffic. “Unknown where the suspect is.”

Officers found the woman unresponsive in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood home.

Her death marked the 21st homicide of the year in the capital city — and the second this week.