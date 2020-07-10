PLAN 23-2726

Total sq. feet: 1,704

Bed/Bath: 3/2

Stories: 1

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Crawl space, slab, basement

Provided by Eplans

 

Simple design done right is beautiful, especially when the layout reflects how we live. This open floor plan flows from the great room to the kitchen — which has an impressive island — and out to the back porch. It’s bright and airy, making the space feel bigger than it is. The master suite’s sizable walk-in closet provides plenty of room for storage. Clean lines and mixed siding give the design modern curb appeal.

 

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.

 