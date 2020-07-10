PLAN 23-2726
Total sq. feet: 1,704
Bed/Bath: 3/2
Stories: 1
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Crawl space, slab, basement
Simple design done right is beautiful, especially when the layout reflects how we live. This open floor plan flows from the great room to the kitchen — which has an impressive island — and out to the back porch. It’s bright and airy, making the space feel bigger than it is. The master suite’s sizable walk-in closet provides plenty of room for storage. Clean lines and mixed siding give the design modern curb appeal.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Conservation groups upset by North Cascades grizzly decision
The forested mountains in and around North Cascades National Park in north central Washington state have long been considered prime habitat for threatened grizzly bears, so environmental groups are upset the Trump administration scrapped plans to reintroduce the apex predators there.
National
AP FACT CHECK: If he's said it once, he's said it 100 times
If saying things 100 times could make them true, President Donald Trump's account of how the U.S. is doing with the coronavirus would be true.
Variety
Pandemic leads 7-Eleven to forgo free Slurpees on 7-11
The coronavirus pandemic has taken away another summertime tradition in the U.S.: There will be no free Slurpees at 7-Elevens on Saturday — July 11 — to hail a date that doubles as an abbreviation of the convenience store chain's name.
Variety
Johns Hopkins sues to block rule on international students
Johns Hopkins University has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administration's decision to make international students leave the U.S. if they intend to take classes entirely online starting this fall.
National
Trump lags Biden on people of color in top campaign ranks
Amid a summer of racial unrest and calls for more diversity in leadership, President Donald Trump lags Democratic rival Joe Biden in the percentage of people of color on their campaign staffs, according to data the campaigns provided to The Associated Press.