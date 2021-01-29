Minneapolis

Built in 1954, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Cedar-Isles-Dean neighborhood has 2,430 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, formal dining room, sunroom, full finished basement, deck, patio, fenced yard and one-car attached garage. Listed by Karen Antone, Edina Realty, 612-720-3087.

St. Paul

Built in 1912, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 1,903 square feet and features three bedrooms and a three-season porch on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, sitting room, full basement, deck, porch, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Matthew Danielson, Choice Realty, 651-226-9761.

Rosemount

Built in 1992, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,531 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, two fireplaces, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full basement, deck and in-ground sprinkler system. Listed by Barb Drexler-Luzum, Edina Realty, 952-201-2869.