Carver

Built in 1900, this four-bedroom, one-bath house on the National Register of Historic Places as the Levi & Eliza Griffin House has 2,182 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, partial basement, two-car attached garage and detached workshop/garage. Listed for $204,900 by Lisa McMahan Mosley, National Realty Guild, 952-240-9948.

St. Paul

Built in 1885, this two-bedroom, one-bath house located in the West Side neighborhood has 1,601 square feet and features bedrooms on the main and lower levels, full walkout basement, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed for $209,900 by Mohamed Abdel-Aziz, Alpha Realty Inc., 612-227-7526.

Mounds View

Built in 1952, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 704 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, deck, fenced yard and two-car attached garage. Listed for $200,000 by Michael Smith, Anderson Realty, 651-324-6211.