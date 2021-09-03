Belle Plaine

Built in 1900, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,546 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, new furnace, newer roof and water heater, formal dining room, full unfinished basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Curt Lingwall, Re/Max Results, 612-860-9000.

St. Paul

Minneapolis

Built in 1923, this four-bedroom, one-bath house located in the McKinley neighborhood has 1,300 square feet and features a upper-level owners' suite with walk-in closet, hardwood floors, crown molding, formal dining room, full unfinished basement, porch and patio. Listed by Mallory Johnson, Keller Williams Realty Elite, 612-209-5426.

St. Paul

Built in 1890, this four-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood has 1,100 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, dining room with built-in buffet, eat-in kitchen, full basement, wraparound porch, deck and one-car detached garage. Listed by Jeff DeLisle, DeLisle Co. Realtors, 651-488-0561.